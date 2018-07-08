Drag Racing Vehicle Hits Home

O'FALLON (AP) - O'Fallon police are looking for the driver of a black GT Mustang who crashed into a two-story home yesterday after losing control while drag-racing. The driver, a 21-year-old St. Louis man, fled after the crash. His female passenger was taken to a local hospital. The incident happened about 7:30 yesterday morning while the residents of the house were sleeping No one in the two-story home was injured. Structural damage to the home forced authorities to condemn it.