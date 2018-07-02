Drake Houdashelt Takes Home MAC Weekly Honor

COLUMBIA - Sophomore grappler Drake Houdashelt has been named the Mid-American Conference Wrestler of the Week for the week of January 23 the Conference announced Wednesday. Houdashelt claims his first weekly conference honor of his career after having a huge weekend against Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa.



This past weekend, Houdashelt was a scoring machine. In his match against Rob Jillard of NIU, the Mizzou grappler tallied eight takedowns, the most of any Tiger in a match this year. Six of those takedowns came in the third period alone en route to an 18-6 major decision, where Jillard could only score via the escape. Sunday against the 21-ranked Panthers of Northern Iowa, Houdashelt was victorious again by major decision over Bart Reiter, 12-3. He tallied four takedowns and a reversal in his team-leading ninth major decision.



Houdashelt's accolade marks the fourth time that a Mizzou grappler has been named as the MAC Wrestler of the Week so far in 2012-13. Senior-captains Nathan McCormick (133) and Dom Bradley (HWT) have also both been honored with this award, with Bradley claiming it twice.



The Tigers 149-pounder, ranked as high as 13th in the polls, is 20-7 on theyear and has won 10 of his last 12 bouts. Eight of those 10 wins have come by either fall or major decision.



Houdashelt qualified for the NCAA Championships last season as a redshirt freshman. He will continue his quest to qualify again in 2013 when No. 1-ranked Jordan Oliver of Oklahoma State comes to Columbia this Friday. The two will square off at this year's Beauty and the Beast event.