Dream Come True for Small Missouri Business

COLUMBIA — The Canvas On Broadway began as an idea by local painter, Stephanie Hall, and her best friend Angie Bennett, while standing in a kitchen celebrating Hall's birthday back in January 2012.

"I started to tell Angie about the great time I had during a painting party I went to in Denver, and how I would love to open my own studio like that", said Hall.

"Right away, we opened up are computers and began searching google for simular painting studios all over the country," Bennett said.

In April 2012, The Canvas On Broadway opened it's doors, nearly three months after the idea was born. Now, The Canvas On Broadway is an example of a new art business thriving in mid-Missouri.

"We opened the studio to inspire others to create their own masterpieces and show others how fun art can be in a relaxed and colorful studio...after all that's what got us here", said Hall.

"Our biggest obstacle is getting our name out there. We're using a Missouri Small Business Development program to help with marketing and find out how to best spend our ad money", said Hall.

Hall and Bennett both stressed the importance of the small business community in Columbia and strive to create an inexpensive activity for the region to have fun.

"It's small business in America, you start from nothing, and a dream, and that's what we've done here", Bennett said.

"I believe in small business and being apart of the real groundwork and the real middle class of America. We really need to support these businesses, so I think it's wonderful what these girls started and we want to support mid-Missouri with their business", said Karen Berding, a former Moberly business owner.