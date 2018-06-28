Dream for Auto Repair Shop Expansion Comes True

On Monday, the city council approved a proposal allowing Tom Kardon to build an auto parts store on Providence near the Business Loop.

Kardon runs a car repair shop on Coats Street in Columbia but wanted to expand to the location on Providence. City planning and zoning didn't like the idea and neither did his neighbors. He revised the plan over and over again and that seemed to make the difference.

"If your right you stay with it. That's what I did, I stayed with it. I was right ten years ago, and I'm right today," commented Kardon.

Kardon hopes to open the new store sometime next spring 2006.