'Dream' Matchup Pits Halladay Vs. Carpenter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Roy Halladay and Chris Carpenter grew up together with the Toronto Blue Jays, and the two friends have spent plenty of time competing on golf courses and fishing boats.

The stakes will be much higher when the All-Stars go head-to-head on a mound for the first time Friday night.

It'll be Halladay vs. Carpenter in Game 5 with a berth in the NL championship series on the line for the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Phillies, heavy favorites entering the division series, are counting on the ace of their star-studded rotation to outduel his good buddy and put away those pesky Cardinals.