Dressler Leads Cougar Men to Arris Classic Victory

FULTON, MO -- The Cougar men's basketball team, ranked 10th in the NAIA Preseason Top 25, picked up a 79-70 win over Lindenwood University-Belleville on Saturday evening to wrap up the Second Annual Arris' Pizza and Pub College Basketball Classic. Columbia remains undefeated at 9-0 on the season with the victory, while the Lynx drop to 9-3.

A competitive first half saw Lindenwood-Belleville take a 39-38 lead into the halftime break behind 13 points from Matt Sturdivant in the opening frame. The Lynx hit at a 44 percent clip from the field and connected on 5 of 15 attempts from three-point range in the first 20 minutes. Jordan Dressler led the Cougars with 20 points in the first period as Columbia shot 46 percent from the field.



The Cougar responded with a 13-2 run coming out of the locker room to open up a 51-41 lead early in the second half. Columbia would use that run to maintain a double-digit lead for the majority of the final period. Lindenwood-Belleville cut the lead to seven at 73-66 with 1:40 to go in regulation and eventually pulled within five with under a minute remaining, but the Cougars were able to put the game away at the free throw line down the stretch hold off the Lynx rally.



Dressler finished with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Devin Griffin and Derrick Dilworth finished in double figures for Columbia with 16 and 15 respectively. Dilworth and Marquette Murrell each handed out four assists.

Lindenwood-Belleville was led by Todd Starks with 18 points and a game-high five assists.

The Cougars will return home to host Central Christian College on Monday, December 10th. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.