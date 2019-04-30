Drew Lock discusses future on Sports Xtra

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock sat down with Chris Gervino to talk about his time in a Tiger uniform, preparing for the NFL draft and potentially playing against his favorite team.

Lock finished as MU's second-leading passer in SEC and program history, tallying 12,193 yards. The Kansas City native's 99 touchdowns are third-most in SEC history as well.

The NFL Draft is April 25-27. Lock is projected by multiple outlets to be a high first-round pick.