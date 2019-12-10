Drew Lock dominates in second career start
HOUSTON - In his second career start, former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock outplayed Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in a 38-24 victory on Sunday.
Lock stayed in control the whole game. He threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns and completed 22 out of 27 passes.
He also finished with a 136.0 passer rating, which is the highest single game passer rating from all quaterbacks in the 2019 NFL draft.
Drew Lock will make his return to Missouri next week as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 12 P.M.
