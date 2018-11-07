Drew Lock earns SEC honors

COLUMBIA- Missouri Football senior quarterback Drew Lock earned Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Georgia runningback D'Andre Swift. This is the first time this season that Lock has earned this honor.

Lock threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns against No. 11 Florida this past weekend. He completed 24-of-32 with no turnovers against the Gators. His 75 percent completion percentage tied his best ever in an SEC game. He also completed passes to 10 different receivers.

After the game against Florida, Lock moved into third place for SEC career touchdowns. Lock passed up Tim Tebow, Chris Leak and Peyton Manning.

The Tigers return home this Saturday to face off against another SEC opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores. Game time is set for 11 a.m at Faurot Field.