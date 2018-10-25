Drew Lock named finalist for two major awards

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, Missouri football quarterback, Drew Lock, was named a finalist for two major college football awards.

Lock was picked as one of 15 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top quarterback. Lock was also selected as one of 10 finalists for the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award, an award given to the Football Bowl Subdivision player with the most notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The winner of the Senior CLASS Award will be announced during the football bowl season in early January.