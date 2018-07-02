Drinkers Learn Their Limit

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department Traffic Unit hosted a DWI/Alcohol education event Friday night.



Citizens were able to come and use a breath testing device to let them know their Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level.

"People that have been consuming tonight can come to us and we'll tell them their blood alchol content level," Columbia Police Department Traffic Unit Supervisor, Sergeant Curtis Perkins said. "In the state of Missouri your (BAC) is above .08 you're presumed to be intoxicated."

The purpose of the event is to educate citizens on alcohol consumption and how little alcohol it takes to be under the influence. There will not be any enforcement action at the event for things such as Minor in Possession by Consumption.

"We're not out here looking to make arrests. We're out here to educate the people about DWI laws," Perkins said.

Perkins says the takeaway is education, "for us to get out here and educate the public on DWI laws."