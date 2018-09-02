Drinking Water Advisory

Callaway Count has issued an advisory for resident to boil their water before drinking or using it. A leak on County Road 146 has contaminated the water. Water District officials urge residents to boil their water for 3 minutes. All water ingested should be boiled if drinking, brushing teeth, or preparing food. Also, ice from automatic ice makers should not be used. Bottle water is a good alternative until the problem has been resolved.