Drinks in the District celebrates local businesses through drink specials

COLUMBIA - Drinks in the District concluded its week of celebrating local pubs, drinking establishments, bars and their employees on Sunday.

The week-long event provided customers with deals on drinks at various downtown locations. About 20 local restaurants participated in the event, including Broadway Brewery, Shakespeare's Pizza, Shortwave Coffee, Addison's, Glenn's Cafe and others.

The event was created to promote local businesses in Columbia.

"There's a lot of businesses down here that are working really hard, experimenting, and developing new things," said Munir Mohammad, the owner of Shortwave Coffee. "It's great we have this week where people can come and try all these new drinks."

Businesses had special deals on drinks, along with adding new menu items for customers. New customers could try a meal at a new restaurant, and returning customers could enjoy a new meal at a favorite spot.

During the event, the local businesses provided customers with a card that acted as a "passport" around Columbia.

Customers could stamp their card for the chance to win a gift card to various downtown Columbia restaurants.

Customers must turn in their card by February 14 for the gift card drawing on February 17 at The District office.

"This event helped people expand their horizon and show what Columbia is all about," said Mohammad.