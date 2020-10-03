Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'

2 days 12 hours 32 minutes ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports
By: Ben Arnet, KOMU 8 Sports Director
loading

COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew attention on Wednesday when he spoke up about the SEC's lack of a rule requiring teams to publicly disclose the number of players who test positive for the coronavirus.

Drinkwitz, who made the comments on the SEC's weekly teleconference, lamented the fact that while there are standardized testing procedures teams must adhere to there is no SEC policy regarding public reporting of those numbers. 

SEC football teams are required to test for COVID-19 three times per week.  To this point teams have been allowed to create their own policies regarding the release of test results prior to games. 

"I really don't know what's going on in the league as far as COVID or COVID-related numbers," said Drinkwitz.

"There's no uniform system on how we report it or people talk about it."

Many teams including Mizzou's week one opponent, Alabama, have declined to release the number of players and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Each week we have no idea what's going on with other teams," said Drinkwitz.

"It's kind of a free-for-all, as far as that goes," Drinkwitz added.

When asked if the lack of a standardized public reporting system of COVID numbers in the conference bothered him Drinkwitz declined to share his thoughts.

"That's a decision that's for people above my head and I'm not gonna wade into the waters on that one," replied Drinkwitz.

"Good try though, that was a good try."

Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn, who Drinkwitz worked for early in his career, supported the idea of requiring teams to publicly release their COVID-19 test results.

"For me, transparency is really good so I'd be for that," said Malzahn.

Drinkwitz has previously supported Mizzou's decision to make general COVID testing results public without revealing the names of people who tested positive.  During his weekly press conference last Tuesday, Drinkwitz called the release of such numbers a "public health issue, not a competitive advantage issue."

More News

Grid
List

Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is now "in a race" against the coronavirus, the CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron said... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 9:14:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced late Thursday evening. ... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 6:44:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
JEFFERSON CITY- Following the news of deaths in four Missouri Veterans Homes, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered an external review... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Local infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions
Local infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 News talked to MU Health Care's Dr. Amruta Padhye, an infectious disease doctor, and brought her... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are bolded and home teams... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features Jefferson City taking on Hickman. Both... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic
Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic
COLUMBIA — A local consignment organization for families on a budget began its fall pop-up sale on Thursday. Just... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Police arrest subject near shots fired incident in south Columbia
UPDATE: Police arrest subject near shots fired incident in south Columbia
COLUMBIA- UPDATE- 6:50 p.m.: Columbia police arrested Dajon Gulley, 23, of Columbia for the charges of felon in possession of... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers
Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continues to recover from the coronavirus, his office is declining to... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Tolton adds to Week 6 HS football cancellations
Tolton adds to Week 6 HS football cancellations
COLUMBIA- Father Tolton Catholic canceled its football game with Duchesne out of St. Louis on Friday afternoon. The two teams... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Sports

Protests challenge MU's stance on racial injustice, Jefferson statue
Protests challenge MU's stance on racial injustice, Jefferson statue
COLUMBIA- Demonstrators gathered on the University of Missouri campus Friday afternoon to protest Mizzou's record on racial equality and inclusion... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 2:33:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Trump postpones campaign events after testing positive for COVID-19
Trump postpones campaign events after testing positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump's campaign announced all events are in the process of being moved to virtual evets or are... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 1:42:06 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California
Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 1:19:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Breonna Taylor grand jury audio recordings released to the public
Breonna Taylor grand jury audio recordings released to the public
(CNN) -- The highly anticipated audio recordings of the secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case were submitted... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 12:24:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Airbnb will block one-night reservations on Halloween in a bid to stop parties that could spread the coronavirus
Airbnb will block one-night reservations on Halloween in a bid to stop parties that could spread the coronavirus
(CNN) - Looking forward to throwing a Halloween party at the end of the month? Well, don't expect to rent... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 12:04:17 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Hall of Fame coach looks to rebuild consistency at Jefferson City
Hall of Fame coach looks to rebuild consistency at Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Bailey knows what it takes to win. As the head coach at Lamar High School,... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT October 02, 2020 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 46°
5am 46°
6am 46°
7am 45°