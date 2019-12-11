Drinkwitz introduced as new Mizzou football coach

COLUMBIA - Mizzou officially announced the 33rd head coach in football program history Tuesday, welcoming former Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz to Columbia.

UM System President Mun Choi, Mizzou Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk all spoke at a press conference Tuesday morning before giving the floor to Drinkwitz.

"Coach, this is your new home," Choi said. "Get used to it. You're going to be here a long time."

Drinkwitz predicted future success for his new team, saying they would eventually win the SEC East and a bowl game. He also had good words to say about the university's leadership.

"President Choi, what can I say, you're a hard man to say no to in a Hampton Inn with a cup of coffee in your hand, holy cow," Drinkwitz said. "I need to take you on the road with me to recruit."

Drinkwitz said he would initially serve as the team's offensive coordinator and call plays "from the first day of spring practice and as long as I need to."

The rest of the assistant coaching staff will likely be decided in the coming days.