Drinkwitz looks ahead after disappointing loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Missouri Tigers faced 21st ranked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium Saturday. Following a respectable 38-19 loss last week against Alabama, the Tigers looked to bounce back against the Volunteers.

The story of the game would be Tennessee's running attack as they out rushed Missouri by over 100 yards (232-126). Along with the run, the Volunteers capitalized on Mizzou's mistakes and topped the Tigers with a 35-12 win.

Missouri falls to 0-2 in this all-SEC season and will take on Louisiana State University (0-1) next Saturday.

Following the loss, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz gave his thoughts on the contest and the adjustments that need to be made going forward.

"We didn't start fast enough on either side of the ball offensively or defensively... [we] really struggled in the first half to stop them and their momentum. Then offensively, we gotta score touchdowns, we can't be settling for field goals. [I] thought we were going to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, and then the interception kind of took the wind out of our sails."

Shawn Robinson got the start at quarterback for the second straight week, but the Tigers' offense struggled to get going with Robinson at the helm. He was soon replaced with redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak. Bazelak took over in the second quarter and went 13-of-21 for 218 yards with one interception. Besides the costly turnover, Drinkwitz was pleased with Bazelak's poise and leadership when he came into the game, but he did not confirm any future quarterback decisions for the Tigers.

"I am not going to make any decisions right now," Drinkwitz said about the quarterback battle. "I think [Bazelak] played and handled himself well... he handled the environment. Other than the one decision on the interception, I thought he managed the game really well, gave us a chance to move the ball, made some good throws, made some good reads."

Along with Bazelak's success, Mizzou running back Larry Rountree III had a nice day rushing for 84 yards on 18 carries. He also had the Tiger's lone touchdown in the third quarter. Drinkwitz noticed the brief offensive success and commented on what this attack could be in the future.

"There were times I thought we were clicking pretty good. I thought [Damon] Hazelton did a really nice job getting open and Connor [Bazelak] and him had a connection. I thought we were running the ball well and we were converting on third downs... at flashes but just not the consistency right now."

As for next week's opponent, the LSU Tigers had a surprising loss last week against Mississippi State 44-34. LSU looks a lot different in 2020, as the Tigers had 14 players drafted to the NFL this past April. Missouri and Drinkwitz will look to play with more consistency all around as they seek their first win of the season.