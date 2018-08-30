Drive-by gunfire near Michael Brown shooting injures one

FERGUSON (AP) - Police say one person has been injured in a drive-by shooting in Ferguson. The St. Louis suburb has seen nights of unrest since unarmed black teenager Michael Brown was fatally shot by police.

St. Louis County police spokesman Brian Schellman said early Wednesday the incident involved several males in a black sedan and that a female was shot once in the head. He said she was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Schellman said the shooting occurred in the same vicinity as recent protests over the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Brown was killed by a Ferguson officer Saturday. Since then, some protests turned into looting and vandalism, and police have used tear gas to break up crowds.