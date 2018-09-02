Drive-by Shooting Sends Two to the Hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department 9-1-1 Center received calls of shots fired in the 600 block of Ohio Street early Friday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located several witnesses who told the officers that a drive-by shooting occurred around 4 a.m and that two people were shot. Witnesses gave a description of the people and the vehicle involved. Witnesses also said the two victims were taken to a Jefferson City hospital.

Jefferson City Police Detectives began an investigation. During the investigation the officers located the suspect vehicle in another area of the city. The officers then conducted a felony stop on the vehicle, and took the occupants into custody for questioning.

A shotgun was located in the suspect vehicle.

The two people who were shot, a Jefferson City male and female, are under treatment for moderate injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.

The wounds are not life-threatening. The investigation is continuing at this time.