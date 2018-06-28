"Drive Safer Sunday" Promotes Smarter Skills

COLUMBIA - The Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest highway traffic day of the year, making today miserable for motorists.



Barbara Buck of the Columbia Police Department promoted safety during holiday travel. "There is going to be lots of congestion at interchanged and in areas where you normally wouldn't expect congestion," said Buck.



In an effort to make traveling safer, "Drive Safer Sunday" was developed to promote several tips to make driving a better experience for all on the road.



Missouri teamed up with nine other states including Georgia, Maine, Mississippi, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia to let drivers know basic tips.



Those tips include getting plenty of sleep prior to your departure, avoiding unnecessary distractions, taking a break every few hours, and making rooms for other drivers that are sharing the road with you.



"Be patient and follow the rules of the road," advised Buck. With that advice, she said your driving experience would be much more enjoyable.



