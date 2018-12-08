Drive through light show opens in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Dozens of mid-Missourians drove through Binder Park of the Capital City Light Festival on Saturday. There are ten stations of lights throughout the two-mile, drive through light show.

Homemaker Health Care, an organization that helps seniors live independently in their own homes, started the light park. HHC helps collect walkers, wheel chairs and bedside commodes for people who are not able to obtain them. Seniors are able to check these items out for use.

"We came up with the idea as a fundraiser for the HHC Community Outreach program," Buker said. "We were looking for something that was unique and different. We didn't want to do another golf tournament or having another dinner. As we were sitting around one day, I had actually been out to another light park with my kids and thought man, that would be a great idea, something we can bring to Jeff City."

Capital City Light Festival is open from 5:30 - 9 p.m. throughout December. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.

"Then the concept just took on a life of it's own," Buker said. "It's a project that is so huge because this is almost a two-mile park."

The cost is $20 per car to drive through. The proceeds go towards HHC community outreach and other local organizations. Volunteers have been setting up lights since October.

"We had to go out and recruit some volunteers and some other non-for-profits to help out with the programing," Buker said.

There is a tree with a canopy with laser lights, snow displays and a tree that lights are synchronized to music.

"We have quite a few large life size displays. We also have some unique things that people can't see when they're driving through during the day," Buker said.

Buker said what makes the light display different from others is that the proceeds will stay in the local community.

"This was an idea that we put on to bring something interesting to the community and support the volunteers, as opposed to a company coming in and setting up like they do in a lot of communities. And then when it's done, they pack up all their items and they pack up all the money that they made. They may make a small contribution to charities, but 100 percent of it is staying right here," Buker said.