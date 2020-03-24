Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center

JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24.

The testing, which will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., will be located at a site on the south side of Capital Region Physicians - Primary Care Clinic, at 1014 Madison Street.

In order to be tested, you must receive an order from a physician.

If you arrive at the site without an order to be tested, you will be provided information on how to be screened to obtain a physicians’ order.