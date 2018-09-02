Driver and Passenger in Fatal Montgomery Co. Car Wreck Improving

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The driver and one of the passengers in a fatal car wreck early Wednesday morning are improving.

Cathy Parker, the mother of Ethan Anderson, one of the passengers in the fatal car wreck, says her son has a punctured lung, but will be fine. She also told KOMU that the driver of the car, 19-year old Robert Scarlet is in the intensive care unit and is listed in serious condition, but she believes he has improved and will be fine.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was moving too fast for conditions on Boonslick Road and 19 year old Robert Scarlet lost control. The car went off the roadway and struck several trees. Scarlet along with Ethan Anderson, 21, and Ryan Biggs, 18, were ejected from the vehicle.

Highway Patrol said that if anyone in the car was wearing a seatbelt, the crash would've been less severe.

"Unfortunately about 65 percent of all of our fatalities are individuals not wearing their seatbelt, so if they could simply wear their seatbelt inside the car, that would go a long way in keeping them safe," Paul Reinsch, the Public Information Officer for Troop F said.