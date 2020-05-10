Driver and passenger injured after running off road
JEFFERSON CITY - A black Jeep Patriot heading westbound around the 1700 block of U.S 63/50 veered off the road Friday afternoon and hit a rock bluff with the front passenger side of the car.
Benjamin Weaver, the driver of the car, was transported by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital, and Athena Welch, the passenger, was extricated and flown to the University Hospital.
Weaver, 65, and Welch, 29, were both wearing their seatbelts.
