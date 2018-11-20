Driver arrested after crash kills 2-year-old boy

By: The Associated Press and Drew Whiteman, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CAMDENTON (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman was arrested after a vehicle she was driving crashed, killing a 2-year-old boy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy was one of seven people in the truck when it crashed Saturday evening at the Camden and Hickory county line. Four of the seven people in the truck were under the age of 8. The patrol said no one was wearing a seat belt or in child safety seats.

The patrol said the driver, 30-year-old Blair Dority, lost control and the truck went off the road, hit a tree and flipped over, killing Kaygyn Dority, of Roach, Missouri. Everyone in the truck suffered injuries, ranging from minor to serious.

KOLR-TV reported the driver was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, assault and not having children in safety seats.

Blair Dority faces six counts of second-degree assault and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to provide the latest information.]