Driver Attempts to Pass, Causes Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY - 77-year-old Louise Edington of Omaha, Nebraska died after another driver attempted to pass the vehicle she was riding in on southbound I-29 south of Faucett, Mo. at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clifton Sorrells traveled into the right lane and lost control of his vehicle. The front left struck the vehicle Edington was traveling in and both traveled off the East side of the roadway and hit a cable barrier.

The highway patrol said Edington's vehicle came to rest on it's wheels and Sorrells' vehicle came to rest on it's side. Three additional passengers in Edington's vehicle suffered minor injuries. The crash report also stated none of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.