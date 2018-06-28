Driver Charged in KC Wreck that Killed Passenger

KANSAS CITY - A 19-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in an April wreck that killed his 17-year-old passenger.

Court records say Dawontay Frazier of Kansas City recklessly caused the death of Alycia Cornelius by driving more than 100 mph in an area with a 40 mph speed limit. The Kansas City Star reports that witnesses told police it appeared as if Frazier's car was racing another car.

Ultimately, he lost control of his car, which left the road and struck two trees. The impact split the car into two sections and ejected its occupants.

Frazier suffered critical injuries. Court records say he told detectives he never meant to hurt Cornelius and was sorry.

Bond was set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for Frazier in online court records.