Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route

Addae Doyle. Courtesy KSHB-TV.

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A driver has been charged with leading police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route as fans lined up before the festivities began.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Authorities said Doyle knocked down multiple barriers along the route about three hours before the parade Wednesday and led police on a chase that reached 60 mph. Officers forced Doyle's car into a spin and arrested him and a passenger at gunpoint as nearby Chiefs fans cheered. No one was hurt.