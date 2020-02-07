Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A driver has been charged with leading police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route as fans lined up before the festivities began.
Prosecutors said Thursday that 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.
Authorities said Doyle knocked down multiple barriers along the route about three hours before the parade Wednesday and led police on a chase that reached 60 mph. Officers forced Doyle's car into a spin and arrested him and a passenger at gunpoint as nearby Chiefs fans cheered. No one was hurt.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A viewer sent @KOMUnews this video from along the @Chiefs Super Bowl Parade route today. A driver plowed through a barricade, and @kcpolice had to use a pit maneuver to stop him. pic.twitter.com/eaowDZ8X1t— Melody Cox (@Melody_CoxTV) February 5, 2020