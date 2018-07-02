Driver Crashes Into Columbia Shelter Insurance

COLUMBIA - One Columbia driver was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital with potentially serious injuries Saturday night after crashing into a building.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a car in the Shelter Insurance building on Ash Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Columbia Fire Battalion Chief John Metz said the driver drove off the road on West Ash Street and traveled several hundred feet through a row of trees before crashing.

He said two units originally arrived on the scene, but additional units were requested due to the potential structural damage.