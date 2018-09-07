Driver Dies After Losing Control of Vehicle

BOONE COUNTY - Tracy Dexter, 45, of Columbia was traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway WW East near North Fork Creek when he failed to negotiate a curve at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dexter's vehicle exited the left side of the road, overturned and partially ejected him.

A Boone County medical examiner pronounced Dexter dead at the scene of the crash. Rescue workers transported his body to the Boone County medical examiner's office.