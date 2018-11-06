Driver Dies in Kansas City Crash

KANSAS CITY -- Authorities say one person died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 in Kansas City. involving a school bus and three other vehicles on Interstate 29 in Kansas City. Troopers say a southbound car crossed the median and collided with the oncoming minibus. The driver of the car was killed, while the bus driver and a passenger in the bus -- not a student -- were taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The drivers of two other northbound vehicles involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Troopers do not know what caused the 6:29 a-m mishap.