Driver fleeing in U-Haul truck crashes into Missouri church

By: The Associated Press

RAYTOWN (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing from police in a U-Haul truck has slammed through the front doors of a suburban Kansas City church.

Raytown police say the chase ended early Thursday with the crash at First Baptist Raytown. KMBC-TV reports that one person has been taken into custody.

Kansas City police have been called to aid Raytown on the scene.