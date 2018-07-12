Driver Flees Scene After Rear-Ending Car Into I-70 Median

BOONE COUNTY - A two-car accident left one person with minor injuries on Interstate 70 about a mile east of the Lake of the Woods exit early Monday, though the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the initiator of the incident fled the scene of the crash.

When KOMU 8 News arrived at the scene just after 4 a.m., a tow truck had already begun clearing the car, which overturned in the median after a driver rear-ended it traveling westbound. Sgt. Chris Harris said he suspected the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a tractor-trailer.

Harris said the driver of the other vehicle freed herself from her own car, which sat upside-down in the median and appeared to have suffered significant damage.

The crash temporarily blocked one lane of eastbound traffic on I-70.