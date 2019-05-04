Driver flees scene of Columbia single-car crash

6 hours 31 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 11:27:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Police were unable to locate a driver after a car crashed into a roundabout Friday night. 

State troopers and Columbia Police, including a DWI unit, responded to a one-car crash at the roundabout Vandiver Drive and Mexico Gravel Road just after 10 p.m. 

Police on scene told KOMU 8 News a car failed to navigate the roundabout, hit a curb and came to rest in the center of the roundabout.

Officers said the driver ran from the scene before responders arrived. The driver was not located as of Friday night, police said. 

Officers said they were not able to track the driver's scent with K-9 officers.

The car suffered heavy damage. A tow truck removed the car from the scene around 11 p.m.

