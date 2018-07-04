Driver Gets 120 Days in Jail for Fatal Crash

LaDonna Davis, 38, will begin serving time immediately. If she completes the shock time and probation, she won't have to serve the rest of her four-year sentence. Davis was convicted in March of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the 2004 death of Gerald McGowan, 57. He died when Davis, who was driving with a revoked license, turned in front of McGowan's fire truck as it headed to a call with its lights flashing and sirens and air horn blaring.