Driver had medical episode before crash that killed boy, 10

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a driver had a medical episode before striking a group of people with a sport utility vehicle outside a Missouri elementary school, killing a 10-year-old boy.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that children tied teddy bears and notes Tuesday to the fence outside Springfield's Campbell Elementary to honor Riddick Tudor, who died. Police say two other children, a library clerk and teaching assistant also were struck Monday on a sidewalk when the driver jumped a curb. Their injuries weren't life threatening.

Principal John Mott described what happened as a "freak accident."

Records show that the 35-year-old driver doesn't have a driver's license. The Springfield man was described as having a "severe cognitive impairment," including a seizure disorder, in a 2007 petition that led to him being granted a court-appointed guardian.