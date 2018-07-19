Driver in crash that killed Harrisburg teacher pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - The man who caused the crash which left a Harrisburg teacher dead pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Brandon Brill, 27, was charged after he crashed into a school bus driven by Brian Simpson in September 2017. At the time, Simpson was driving members of the Harrisburg High School cross-country team. Simpson died at the scene; the students were injured but recovered.
At the time of his arrest, Brill was charged with second-degree murder; he pleaded guilty to lesser charges including involuntary manslaughter and assault. Brill was a prior offender, having pleaded guilty twice to driving without a valid license.
No sentencing date has been set.
