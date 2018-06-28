Driver in deadly Columbia crash charged with murder

Joshua Keller

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office has filed murder and assault charges against a Jefferson City man involved in a deadly crash on December 30.

Joshua Keller, 33, is in the Boone County jail, and has been ordered to be held on no bond.

The crash happened at the intersection of Business Loop 70 and Eastland Circle, just west of the Highway 63/I-70 connector. According to police, two vehicles collided, with one ending up in a ditch. Keller got minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, Sebastian Sneed, died at the scene. A 6-year-old relative in Sneed's vehicle was also hurt, but was able to crawl outside.

According to court documents, Keller was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he hit Sneed's vehicle. Investigators also say Keller was drunk, and reported finding an open bottle of alcohol in his car. At the time of the crash, Keller's driver's license had been revoked.