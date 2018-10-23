Driver in fatal Harrisburg bus crash appeals 22 year sentence

COLUMBIA - The man who killed a teacher after crashing into a Harrisburg school bus is appealing his 22 year sentence, according to court documents.

Brandon Brill said in court documents the crash was an "accident" and his 22-year sentence was "too long."

Brandon Brill, 27, pleaded guilty last July to involuntary manslaughter and assault after killing teacher and coach, Brian Simpson, when he crashed into the bus carrying Simpson and his track team. Brill was sentenced in September. He received 15 years for involuntary manslaughter and seven years for assault.

In an appeal request, Brill wrote, "I was bettering myself and being in here will not make anything better, only worse."

He also said he wants a shorter sentence to care for his family.

"I have been sentenced to 22 years, I have two daughters and a family that need to be taken care of. I need to be there for them!"

Brill's court date is scheduled for January 7th, 2019.