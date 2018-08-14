Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge

Photo courtesy of Art Slaughter

Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday.

The driver of a Chevrolet HHR, Samuel Greenline, said he may have fallen asleep while driving to work, causing him to crash into a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to a Jefferson City Police press release.

The accident report said Greenline's vehicle sustained extensive damage. Police said Greenline was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but did not disclose his injuries.

Only one westbound lane was open while emergency crews were on the scene.

The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.