BOONE COUNTY - One man is dead after striking a deer and being ejected from his vehicle on Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 54-year old Noel Hertzing from Harrisburg struck a deer on Highway 124, east of Hopper Road. The vehicle slid onto the left side and ejected Hertzing.
Another vehicle was driving eastbound and struck Hertzing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the crash report, Hertzing's vehicle was a 2003 Honda motorcycle. The crash report states no safety device was worn.
This is Troop F's sixth fatality for October and 66th for 2020.
[Editor's note: A previous version of this story did not specify the type of vehicle the driver had. It has been updated to reflect the most current information.]