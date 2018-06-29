Driver killed when crash causes vehicle to burst into flames

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An unidentified motorist is killed in a pickup truck that burst into flames after a 16-year-old driving a BMW at a high rate of speed T-boned the vehicle at a Kansas City intersection.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Deb Randol says the crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on North Oak Trafficway on the north side of town.

Police say the pickup truck was pulling out of a grocery store parking lot when a BMW slammed into it. Randol says witnesses reported the BMW had been traveling at a "high, high rate of speed."

The Kansas City Star reports the explosion apparently occurred when the gas tank of the pickup truck was hit.

Randol says the 16-year-old boy driving the BMW suffered minor injuries.