Driver leaves scene of fatal Columbia crash

COLUMBIA - A passenger died and the driver of a vehicle left the scene of a crash on foot early Monday morning, Columbia police said.

A vehicle driving east crashed into a bridge support near the 4600 block of Interstate 70 Drive Southeast around 12:50 a.m., police said.

Cathy Watson, 58, of Columbia, was extricated by the Columbia Fire Department and was not wearing a seatbelt, Columbia police said in a news release. Watson later died at the hospital.

Randy Burks, 51, of Columbia, who was riding in the bed of the truck, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver has not been identified.