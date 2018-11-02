Driver on the loose after south Columbia chase

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was on the loose Thursday morning after leading officers on a vehicle chase Wednesday night. Boone County sheriff's deputies identified the suspects Thursday morning and announced one arrest.

Deputies were patrolling near the intersection of Crestwood Lane and Forum Boulevard Wednesday night when they witnessed a vehicle commit several traffic violations.

The sheriff's department identified Jamie Chick, 30, as the driver.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but authorities said Chick led officers on a vehicle pursuit through southwest Columbia until he hit a curb at the dead end of Sedona Villas Drive and came to a stop.

Deputies said Chick and the front-seat passenger fled the vehicle on foot. Authorities found the front-seat passenger, 31-year-old-old Joseph Dodson of Williamsburg, not far from the vehicle and took him into custody. The rear-seat passenger stayed in the vehicle.

Dodson was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and was out of the Boone County Jail after posting a $1,000 bond. The rear seat passenger was questioned by deputies and was released from the incident.

Charges for felony resisting arrest, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and driving without a valid driver's license are forthcoming for Chick. Chick also has an active warrant for his arrest for felony domestic assault with a $50,000 cash-only bond.