Driver Saves Passengers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A tour bus driver is crediting for helping to save passengers after the bus caught fire. The bus was full of wedding guests traveling from St. Louis to Philadelphia. It burst into flames after a tire blew about 50 miles west of Columbus, Ohio. As the fire quickly got out of control, driver Elijah Jones of St. Louis managed to get passengers safely off the bus. Firefighters worked for almost an hour to put out the blaze. The Red Cross got hotel rooms for the passengers while they awaited another bus. The bride and groom were not on board.