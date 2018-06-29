Driver slams car into side of Columbia business

COLUMBIA - No one was injured after a driver slammed his car into the side of the Columbia Speed Academy building on Peach Court Monday evening.

An Columbia police officer on the scene said he couldn't confirm how the driver managed to drive over the sidewalk curb and into the side of the building, but did say the driver was able to walk away from the accident without serious injury.

The officer also said no one in the building at the time of the accident was hurt.

A Columbia Fire Department responder said there was only minor damage to the car and the building, although they were still waiting for the building to be inspected.