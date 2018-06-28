Driver Slams Into Parked Police Vehicle and Dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The driver of a pickup truck is dead after his vehicle struck an unoccupied police vehicle on Interstate 44 and burst into flames, tangling up traffic for hours.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened around 10:05 a.m. Saturday when the pickup struck the police vehicle, which was parked to prevent oncoming traffic from hitting a mattress that had fallen into a traffic lane.

The pickup slammed into the police vehicle and swerved into an eastbound tractor-trailer. The pickup driver, who was not immediately identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused traffic backups that continued into early afternoon.