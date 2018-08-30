Driver steals truck from Columbia business and crashes in Fulton

Travis Ray Miller

FULTON — A possible impaired driver struck several cars and a light pole in a parking lot in Fulton Sunday.

Fulton Police arrested Travis Ray Miller of Columbia around 4 p.m.

Police said Miller was in a large roofing company truck and had veered off the roadway into the parking lot on North Bluff. Miller struck an unoccupied Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police said the truck was believed to have been stolen from a business in Columbia.

Police said Miller was taken to the Callaway County Jail for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

No injuries were reported in the incident.