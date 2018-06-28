Driver tells officer 'I sell marijuana'

CLAYTON (AP) - A police officer making a traffic stop in suburban St. Louis was confronted with some unexpected honesty when the driver told him bluntly: "I'm not gonna lie. I sell marijuana."

The stop happened last summer in Manchester but the suspect, 27-year-old James Redmond of Des Peres, was charged last week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Redmond is jailed on $10,000 bond, charged with drug possession with intent to distribute - a felony.

Police said Redmond was cooperative when he was stopped July 24 for a license plate violation. Redmond allegedly told the officer there was marijuana in the center console, and police fond $1,534 there. Redmond allegedly told the officer the money came from marijuana sales.