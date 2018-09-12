Drivers Could Soon Find Relief

COLUMBIA- Bothersome road crowding could soon be coming to an end for a populated Columbia street.



Businesses and construction sites line Lemone Industrial Boulevard. The successful growth of the area means traffic that has become a bothersome aspect of the lives of those who call it home from 9 to 5.



"Traffic will back up past our driveway," said Dwight Browne, interim Director of the University of Missouri Press, "we have had instances where people wait until six o'clock in the evening before they could get out."



Browne has worked at UM Press since it first relocated to Lemone Industrial Boulevard decades ago.



"As the number of businesses has increased, the amount of traffic has increased to the point that sometimes it's impossible to get out of here," said Browne.



However, employees at Columbia Public Works are working on a solution to this problem.



On Monday, concrete was poured on a project that will connect Maguire Boulevard to Stadium Boulevard, and give the area a second access point.



"Maguire Boulevard will connect with Stadium, currently Stadium is incomplete in that area so it will be a future project, extending Stadium to the East," said Jill Stedem, a representative for Public Works.



Stedem said the extension should alleviate traffic problems in the area, something Browne anxiously awaits.



"We've been waiting for it for a long time," said Browne.

