Drivers frustrated over "massive" potholes all over mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - It seems like every street in mid-Missouri has more than its fair share of potholes.

KOMU 8 posted to its Facebook page to get a general consensus of just how many there are and how big they've gotten.

The post received more than 110 comments, most of which were viewers describing how the road hazards are affecting them.

Columbia resident Ernie Timbrook shared his frustration.

“They’re pretty horrible here in Boone County and Columbia, Missouri. There is quite a few of them and I feel that the city is not taking care of them as good as they should,” he said.

Timbrook said, only are they annoying to drive around, they’re costly as well.

“My car is currently out of alignment and I have to get into the shop in the next couple of days. I’ve hit a pothole and cut a tire down so I had to pay $140 on a new tire,” he said.

Timbrook said he thinks he has a solution.

“Most people pay their taxes so let’s put some of that tax money into fixing these roads,” he said.

He said wants this problem fixed so it doesn’t happen to others.

“Let’s get a little initiative and try to get these potholes fixed as soon as possible so this doesn’t happen to other people because I work hard for my money and it’s going to cost a lot to get my car fixed,” he said.

Several viewers mentioned bent rims and blown tires.

John Agnew said his car sits low to the ground and is getting chewed up by the potholes.

"I’ve already had underbelly damage done to my car, not to mention damage to my tires because there are two or three potholes on every road in Columbia it seems like,” he said.

Charles Minning said he wonders if Columbia has its transportation priorities right.

"There's money in the budget for 800 roundabouts, but the bank is closed in doing actual repairs to roads," he said.

Kristy Link said no one should be surprised by the awful conditions.

"With all the snow and ice we’ve had what town doesn’t have crappy roads?" she said.

Both the Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia Public Works said they are using new technologies to help speed up pothole repairs, but frequent bouts of snow and ice have made it difficult.

People can report potholes in Columbia on the city website or by calling 573-874-2489.

